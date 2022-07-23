'About as hot as it gets': Heat advisory issued for Omaha Saturday

Omaha will face dangerous heat Saturday as high temperatures climb into the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including Douglas and Sarpy Counties, from 1-8 p.m. Saturday.

The high temperature in the metro area is expected to reach the low 100s, according to the weather service. The heat index, which is a reading of how hot it feels outside, will be even hotter.

Eppley Airfield could see a heat index of 106 degrees, while downtown Omaha could be closer to 109, said Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Valley.

A heat index of 106 was recorded over the course of several hours Friday at Eppley. Nicolaisen said Saturday might be slightly drier than Friday, but warmer air temperatures should make up for any drop in humidity.

The recent heat is above normal for this time of year, which typically sees high temperatures in the upper 80s, according to Nicolaisen. However, Saturday will likely fall short of the record of 105 degrees set 10 years ago.

"I don’t think records are really in the realm of possibility, but we’re not that far off from the record," Nicolaisen said. "It’s about as hot as it gets."

The weather service advises drinking plenty of fluids and limiting time outside in favor of indoor spaces with air conditioning. Check on relatives and neighbors who don't have air conditioning, and don't leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

Anyone spending time outside should take precautions and be cognizant of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. If working outside, take frequent breaks in shade or areas with air conditioning.

While Saturday’s heat advisory is set to expire in the evening, Nicolaisen said heat is cumulative and it is important to be aware of overnight temperatures. When overnight temperatures fail to fall below 75 degrees, it can cause trouble for people without air conditioning who depend on nighttime temperatures for some relief from the heat.

“They’re not going to be able to cool off naturally,” he said.

Finding other ways to cool off, such as taking a cold shower or sleeping at a friend or family member’s house that has air conditioning, is important for avoiding heat illness, Nicolaisen said.

The metro area should start to see some relief around midnight when cooler air begins to push in, though overnight temperatures will still be warm. Sunday’s high temperature is forecast to reach the upper 80s, which is normal for this time of year.