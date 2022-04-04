'Access to strings': Hip-hop violinist originally from Lincoln plays at Mandela School

Violinist Ezinma, who mixes hip-hop and classical music, performed at a post-party for the Oscars about a week ago.

She has played with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Joshua Bell. And she helped score the blockbuster movie “Black Panther.”

On Monday, she was in Omaha, teaching a crowd of kids at Mandela Elementary School about what she does and how they can improvise, even when they’re playing works by master composers like Bach and Vivaldi.

As a child growing up in Lincoln, Ezinma (born Meredith Ezinma Ramsay) was a strings scholar just like the kids she met at Mandela. She studied with Ruth Meints, now the executive director of the Omaha Conservatory of Music.

So coming to Mandela made sense, especially because she had just been in Lincoln performing at the University of Nebraska, where she studied biochemistry and math.

The conservatory partners with the private, tuition-free North Omaha school on its music program.

“It’s full circle,” the violinist said.

It was also part of her newfound mission to interest more people of color in musical careers.

“There’s a huge lack of diversity in classical music,” she said. “Fewer than four percent of orchestra personnel in the nation are people of color.”

Last month, she launched her own nonprofit foundation, Strings by Heart, to provide music education for underserved kids.

“It’s focused on giving communities access to strings,” she said. “I can help by bringing more opportunities to more people.”

At Mandela, she invited the kids to play along with recordings of her works, including “Ode to Hustle,” Ludwig von Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” with a hip-hop beat and sensibility, and a similar piece based on Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.”

She encouraged the kids to move and have fun while they play.

“We are performers,” she said, and performers move.

She made a lively TikTok video with fourth and fifth graders who played along — with volunteer improvisers — to “House of Bach,” based on works from that venerable composer, who wrote from the late 1600s to the mid-1700s.

The kids had been learning about Ezinma for a week or so before her visit, said Mandela music teacher Jessica Davis, who is supplied to the school by the conservatory.

The kids were enthusiastic. Ezinma had more volunteers than she could use when she asked for soloists and improvisers. When teachers said time was up, the students collectively groaned.

“I really enjoy her songs,” said 10-year-old Lyric Brown, who plays the cello.

Even kindergarteners learned to improvise — and move, as evidenced by one tiny girl with beaded hair who danced while she played a pint-sized violin.

“I love being here,” Ezinma told the kids.

