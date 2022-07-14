 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

16-year-old killed in crash at Interstate 680 and West Dodge

  • Updated
  • 0

A teenager was killed and another was injured in a Wednesday evening crash at Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road. 

According to Omaha police, a Ford Explorer was traveling west on West Dodge Road to merge onto I-680 south when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times before ending up in a ditch. First responders arrived at the scene just before 7:25 p.m.

Both occupants were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. The driver, 18-year-old Jimmy Aaron, was injured. The passenger, 16-year-old Caden Foster, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Police still are investigating the crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks to close 16 stores over safety concerns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert