16-year-old killed in crash at Interstate 680 and West Dodge

A teenager was killed and another was injured in a Wednesday evening crash at Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road.

According to Omaha police, a Ford Explorer was traveling west on West Dodge Road to merge onto I-680 south when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times before ending up in a ditch. First responders arrived at the scene just before 7:25 p.m.

Both occupants were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. The driver, 18-year-old Jimmy Aaron, was injured. The passenger, 16-year-old Caden Foster, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police still are investigating the crash.