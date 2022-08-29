18-year-old Fremont man dies after motorcycle crashes in ditch

An 18-year-old Fremont man was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding left the street and entered a ditch in town.

Just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Fremont police were called about a motorcycle in a ditch near 10th Street and Clarmar Avenue. Officers arrived and found Emmitt Harmel and started to perform CPR on him. Harmel was taken to Methodist Fremont Health, where he died.