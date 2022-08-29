 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

18-year-old Fremont man dies after motorcycle crashes in ditch

  • 0

An 18-year-old Fremont man was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding left the street and entered a ditch in town.

Just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Fremont police were called about a motorcycle in a ditch near 10th Street and Clarmar Avenue. Officers arrived and found Emmitt Harmel and started to perform CPR on him. Harmel was taken to Methodist Fremont Health, where he died.

Investigators determined that Harmel was southbound on Clarmar Avenue before he lost control and left the roadway.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

France, UK in diplomatic stink over raw sewage dumped in shared waters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert