18-year-old Omaha man killed in crash near Waverly

An 18-year-old from Omaha was killed Friday in a crash near Waverly.

Harrison F. Miller was driving west on U.S. Highway 6 east of Waverly about 10:45 a.m. when the Volkswagen Jetta he was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2019 Mack semitrailer truck, according to a press release from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. The Jetta came to rest in the highway's south ditch.

Miller was declared dead at the scene.

After the collision, the semi swerved off the highway and into the north ditch, where it rolled. The driver, 47-year-old John V. Tran of Lincoln, was trapped. He was freed from the wreckage by first responders and taken to a Lincoln hospital in serious condition.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.