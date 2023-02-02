A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday.
Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z Streets shortly before 3 a.m.
A 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z Street, according to police. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree in front of a residence on 151st Street.
The driver, Alexander "AJ" Locum, was pronounced dead at the scene.
