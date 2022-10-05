23-year-old Omaha man killed in Lincoln crash had found his calling in teaching

Ben Lenagh was never angry, even as the youngest of five brothers.

He always had a smile on his face, his oldest brother Jason recalled. And this year, Lenagh had finally found his calling: teaching.

Ben Lenagh, 23, was one of six people who died after a car crashed into a tree early Sunday in a residential Lincoln neighborhood.

He was a passenger in a Honda Accord that crashed into a tree near 56th and Randolph Streets shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. He and four other people in the car, all of whom were in their 20s, died at the scene. A sixth person, a 24-year-old woman, was freed from the wreckage by Lincoln Fire and Rescue workers and taken to the hospital, but she died later that morning.

Lenagh graduated from Millard North High School and took just three years to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was working on a master's degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, his brother said.

Lenagh was teaching at Westside High School in Omaha. A statement the school sent Monday to Westside families said Lenagh had been working with three Westside teachers and was in the accelerated teacher preparation program at the UNO. The statement said Lenagh was set to graduate in the coming year.

"We shared this news in person with your student this morning, making brief announcements in our business classes where Mr. Lenagh assisted," the statement reads.

Westside officials also said school counselors were available if students needed to talk.

Jason Lenagh said in teaching, his brother "knew what he wanted to do in life."

"He was so happy. He knew who he was," Jason said of his brother.

Ben Lenagh loved sports, especially playing basketball with his brothers, who often credited him with having the best shot on the family team.

He also enjoyed playing video games, singing and dancing and watching anime videos. Jason Lenagh said his brother always ended phone calls by saying, "I love you."

"He just had fun," his brother said. "He just brought joy to everybody."

A celebration of life will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. in Omaha.

In addition to Jason Lenagh, Lenagh's survivors include his parents, Ed and Mary Ann Lenagh; brothers Matthew, Zachary and Jacob Lenagh; and his grandmother, Helen Lenagh.

Visitation is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday at Westside Church, 15050 West Dodge Road. Memorials are requested to the family for a scholarship fund to be established in Lenagh's name.