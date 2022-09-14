28-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Sarpy County

A 28-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash near Nebraska Highway 50 and Capehart Road in Sarpy County.

Deputies with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m., officials said.

A northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which also was headed north on Highway 50.

Devon Looney of Omaha was driving the Ford F-150. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as Michael Weeks, 42, of Papillion. Weeks was not injured.

The Sheriff's Office still was investigating the crash Wednesday afternoon.