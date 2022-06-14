41-year-old motorcyclist killed in northwest Omaha crash

About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Steven R. Minor Jr., 41, was northbound on 132nd Street on a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle when the driver of a 2010 Acura TSX exiting the Target parking lot pulled out in front of him, according to the Omaha Police Department. Minor's motorcycle struck the driver's side of the Acura. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with Omaha Fire Department medics performing CPR en route.