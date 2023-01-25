68-year-old Omaha man killed in car crash

A 68-year-old Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at North 38th and Cuming Streets.

Clarence Hadley was turning left onto North 38th Street from Cuming Street in a 2015 Ford Escape when a westbound Infiniti G35x struck the Ford, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Both vehicles came to rest at the northwest corner of the intersection, the release said.

Medics transported Hadley to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-saving measures in progress, and he died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

The 20-year-old driver of the Infiniti also was transported by medics for minor injuries.