7-year-old girl dies from injuries following South Omaha house fire

A 7-year-old girl critically injured Tuesday in a fire in South Omaha has died, Omaha police said Wednesday.

The Omaha Fire Department informed the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit that the girl, injured in a fire at 2223 S St., has died, a police spokesman said.

Three people who were in the house, including a man and a woman, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center hospital in critical condition. The adults are expected to survive, the Omaha Fire Department has said.

Patricia Commodore of Memphis, Tennessee, owns the home that caught fire. She said her brother, sister and a niece were injured in the fire.

“Family has told me they’ve been taken to Lincoln (to be treated) at a burn center there,” Commodore said Tuesday.

The fire in the two-story home was reported about 5:15 a.m. It was declared under control in about 15 minutes.

The house, valued at $110,000, sustained an estimated $75,000 in damage to the structure and contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.