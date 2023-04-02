A person said to be squatting in a vacant house south of downtown Omaha was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation early Sunday following a fire.

Firefighters were called to a house near 15th and Pierce Streets about 3:50 a.m., a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said. Fire crews reported flames showing upon arrival.

Investigators determined that the house was vacant and unsecured. Witnesses described someone who had been living in the house, and that person was then located near 16th and Jackson Streets suffering from smoke inhalation.

The alleged squatter was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to improper disposal of smoking materials.

The house, valued at $48,900, was determined to be a total loss. The name of the injured person was not released.