At least two Omaha police officers injured, third person shot near 53rd and Center Streets

  • Updated
Omaha Police respond to the scene of a shooting near 53rd and Center Streets Monday night.

 MOLLY ASHFORD, THE WORLD-HERALD

Two Omaha Police officers and a third person are believed to have been shot and injured during an altercation near 53rd and Center Streets Monday night.

Omaha Police and Rescue are at the scene. Traffic is being diverted from the area.

A tweet from Omaha Police confirmed there is an active police investigation near that area and there will be a large police presence well into the morning hours.

This story is developing. Stay with Omaha.com for updates.

