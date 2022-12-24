Beloved Bellevue family restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire

Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a beloved family-owned restaurant with a 34-year history, was devastated by a fire Friday night.

Fire crews responded to the restaurant at 7110 Railroad Ave. around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a tweet from Bellevue Police Lt. Chad Reed. Fire crews continued to fight the blaze into the evening hours, closing down Railroad Ave. as crews from multiple agencies worked to contain the fire.

The building was deemed a total loss. It housed priceless family memorabilia and photos, adding another dimension to the tragedy.

By Saturday morning, the Nettie's Facebook page was flooded with hundreds of comments sending prayers and reminiscing on decades of memories.

"An iconic restaurant," one commenter said. "I moved away 14 years ago but think about Nettie's weekly, I miss it so much."

A GoFundMe was set up by Garrett Sims of Taste of Bellevue to support the owners and employees as they find other sources of income during the holiday season. In less than 12 hours, the GoFundMe has raised more than $2,000.

Nettie's was opened at the Bellevue location in 1987 by the restaurant's namesake, the late Nettie Escamilla-Vela, and has been family-run ever since. Nettie's children, nieces and nephews continued to run the restaurant with family recipes since her death.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

"We truly appreciate all the first responders, firefighters, and police officers for their assistance and service today," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "Please keep our Nettie's employees in your prayers as we navigate through this difficult time."