Bennington woman who was 22 weeks pregnant dies after she was struck by an SUV

A Bennington woman died after she was struck by an SUV at 62nd and Dodge Streets.
Shelby L. Cherek, 35, was 22 weeks pregnant, Omaha police said.
Just before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Omaha police officers were called to the scene of a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. Investigators determined that Cherek, who was on the north side of Dodge, walked out into into a marked crosswalk against the traffic signal and was struck by a westbound 2014 Acura MDX that was in the middle lane. The Acura was driven by Michael D. James, 61, of Omaha.
UNO security officers performed CPR on Cherek until Omaha Fire Department medics arrived. She had sustained serious head injuries and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she later died.
Dodge Street was closed from University Drive to 64th Street until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
