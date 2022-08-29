 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body of 30-year-old Council Bluffs man pulled from Missouri River

Anthony Anderson

The body of a Council Bluffs man was pulled from the Missouri River over the weekend, Bluffs police said Monday, noting that they consider the man's death suspicious.

At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officials got a call from a boater who was going north on the river who said he had seen a person's body floating in the water. 

Council Bluffs police and fire crews went to the river, spotted the body and brought it to shore.

Forensic investigators used fingerprints to identify the man as 30-year-old Anthony Anderson.

People who have information about what may have happened to Anderson may contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4765 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

