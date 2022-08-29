Body of 30-year-old Council Bluffs man pulled from Missouri River

The body of a Council Bluffs man was pulled from the Missouri River over the weekend, Bluffs police said Monday, noting that they consider the man's death suspicious.

At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, officials got a call from a boater who was going north on the river who said he had seen a person's body floating in the water.

Council Bluffs police and fire crews went to the river, spotted the body and brought it to shore.

Forensic investigators used fingerprints to identify the man as 30-year-old Anthony Anderson.

People who have information about what may have happened to Anderson may contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4765 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.