Council Bluffs firefighters find dead man inside house near Lake Manawa

Council Bluffs firefighters found a dead man and a dead dog inside a burning house near Lake Manawa.

Firefighters were called to 114 Black Hawk St. just before 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department said in a Thursday press release. Firefighters headed to the fire were told a person may be trapped in the house.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the structure. Fire crews found a dead man and a dead dog inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Council Bluffs Fire Marshals Office. The identity of the man who died will be confirmed in an autopsy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

