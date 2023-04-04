A vehicle crashed while being pursued by police early Tuesday in North Omaha resulting in three occupants being taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Two of the occupants were transported in critical condition, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The third was said to be in serious condition.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. near 30th Street and Sorensen Parkway. Police had been in pursuit of the vehicle following a report of an assault near 35th and Spring Streets.

