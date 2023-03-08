The Omaha Fire Department battled a 3-alarm fire at a warehouse near U.S. Highway 75 and L Street Wednesday night.

Fire crews were first called to the building at 4508 S. 28th Street around 7 p.m. A second alarm was called around 7:30 p.m., and a third alarm around 8:20 p.m.

Based on emergency scanner communications, crews appeared to still be fighting the fire just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Third alarm now requested. pic.twitter.com/2FtSbQiLiy — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) March 9, 2023

According to property records, the 21,641-square-foot structure was constructed in 1930, with renovations completed in 1960. The property was purchased in 2018 by Acme Investments LLC of Omaha for $550,000.