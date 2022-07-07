Dog killed in northwest Omaha house fire

A dog was killed in a fire Wednesday night in a northwest Omaha home.

Omaha Fire Department crews found light smoke coming from a two-story home near 155th and Fowler Avenues shortly before 8 p.m.

The homeowner had arrived home and found smoke in the house. Firefighters found the fire in an upstairs bedroom and quickly extinguished the flames.

The dog was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Officials estimated $75,000 in damage to the structure, which is valued at $205,000, and the loss of about $50,000 worth of contents valued at $100,000.