A pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle southwest of Waterloo early Friday has been identified by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Escobedo, 45, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene at 264th Street and West Dodge Road. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said Monday that no charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle that struck Escobedo.

Deputies were called to the scene of the collision about 1 a.m. Investigators determined that a 2011 Subaru Forester driven by a 46-year-old man struck Escobedo as he suddenly entered the roadway.

The driver told deputies he was heading west on West Dodge Road when Escobedo stepped into the SUV's path. The driver stopped to administer aid to the pedestrian.

Deputies determined that the SUV was in the proper lane of travel.

