One person died early Sunday when their vehicle crashed into a home near 32nd and Hamilton Streets in North Omaha.

The driver and sole occupant of a 2009 Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, an Omaha police spokesman said. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was eastbound on Hamilton Street about 5 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into the side of a house at 3124 Hamilton St.

No other injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation.