Eastbound traffic on Mormon Bridge halted when truck hits crossbeam

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 680 into Iowa was halted Thursday morning after a semitrailer truck hit a crossbeam on the Mormon Bridge. 

No traffic was being allowed onto the eastbound lanes of the bridge over the Missouri River. A Douglas County 911 dispatcher said the Nebraska Department of Transportation had been called to inspect the bridge for damage. 

All traffic heading into Iowa was being rerouted to the Interstate 480 bridge near downtown Omaha. It reopened by late morning.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

