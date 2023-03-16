The mostly skeletal remains were taken to a morgue Wednesday and will be examined by experts, said Lt. Travis Whitten of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He said the examination could tell investigators if the remains are those of an adult or a child, male or female, and whether DNA could be obtained to help identify the person.

The remains were found Tuesday afternoon near 216th Street and Rainwood Road, in a rural area north of the former town of Elkhorn. A person driving by had spotted them, Whitten said.

There were no apparent signs of criminal activity, but the remains may have been there for an extended period of time, the Sheriff’s Office has said.

The Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information about the incident contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000.