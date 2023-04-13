Clare Duda has battled fires on his farm and surrounding land north of Omaha before, but a blaze that torched his property and nearby N.P. Dodge Park Thursday was on another level.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Duda, a former member of the Douglas County Board. “There’s so much wind, and it’s so dry. It’s burning everything.”

The massive brush fire that burned along the Missouri River consumed, by Duda’s estimation, 400 to 500 acres of woods, crop stubble and everything between. Smoke from the blaze could be seen from downtown Omaha, and radar images showed smoke plumes extending north of Missouri Valley, Iowa.

The Omaha Police Department blocked off N.P. Dodge, a city park that is north of Interstate 680. At one point, a car was spotted pulling a boat on a trailer away from one of the park’s marinas.

At least seven fire departments battled the blaze, including Ponca Hills, Irvington, Fort Calhoun, Bennington, Valley, Waterloo and Omaha. On Duda’s farm, they pumped water out of a lake to fill tankers and trucks.

“We put many thousands of gallons of water on it,” said Duda, who has spent decades as a volunteer firefighter.

As of 6 p.m., Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks said forward progress of the fire had been stopped, though the fire was not yet under control.

The fire comes as nearly all of Nebraska and all of Iowa are under red-flag warnings for fire danger. Authorities responding to the fire reported wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declared a state of emergency Thursday due to the ongoing wildfires across the state, according to a Twitter post. He also issued a ban on open burns in Nebraska until Sunday.

Duda said the blaze had jumped the Missouri River from Iowa.

He said no one had been injured, as far as he knew. Nor were buildings damaged on his farm. His herd of about 350 goats, including almost 200 baby goats, were safe, but he had livestock trailers ready just in case.

Duda said the fire burned beyond his farm past his neighbors to the north, and he could see firetrucks at the Surfside Club beyond.

Firefighters poured water on the blaze, although they had trouble getting to it in the woods. Duda’s son and a friend were discing fields trying to make firebreaks amid the cornstalks and soybean stubble.

The fire consumed cornstalks and soybean stubble. It roared through woods.

“We have several hundred acres of woods along the river and that’s the main thing, it keeps spreading out, jumping into the fields and things. ... This goes all the way from Dodge Park to the Surfside.”

By Thursday evening, the fire was not threatening Hummel Park to the west, although there had been a fire there Wednesday.

“It’s the wind, and the humidity, and the drought,” Duda said. “Everything’s just so dry.”

World-Herald staff writer Dan Crisler contributed to this report.

For those of you seeing smoke north of downtown Omaha, this is coming from a fire along the Missouri River north of I680. Attached is a screen cap from our WSR88D radar showing the smoke plume outlined (shown is the default reflectivity and the correlation coefficient). pic.twitter.com/PQJq3fUFKj — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) April 13, 2023