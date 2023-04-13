A massive brush fire is burning along the Missouri River north of Omaha Thursday afternoon, affecting the city's N.P. Dodge Park as well as nearby farmland.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from downtown Omaha, and radar images showed smoke plumes extending north of Missouri Valley, Iowa.

“My farm’s on fire,” said Clare Duda, a former member of the Douglas County Board and a longtime member of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department.

Duda had little time to talk before returning to battle the blaze, which threatened to destroy his farm north of N.P. Dodge Park. He said he thought his farm had caught fire before the park did.

“We’ve got at least, at least 100 acres has burned, probably more,” he said.

The Omaha Police Department has blocked off N.P. Dodge Park, which is north of Interstate 680. At one point, a car was spotted pulling a boat on a trailer away from one of the park’s marinas.

The fire comes as nearly all of Nebraska and all of Iowa are under "Red Flag" warnings for fire danger. Authorities responding to the fire reported wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

Duda said the blaze had jumped the Missouri River.

World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.

