Fire burns 80 acres near Crescent, Iowa

A fire near Crescent, Iowa, burned at least 80 acres of land Friday before it was contained, according to the Crescent Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire, which created smoke visible from downtown Omaha, was first reported shortly after 3 p.m. It was under control by 8 p.m. No damage was reported, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.

A red flag warning was issued for much of Iowa and Nebraska, including Pottawattamie and Douglas Counties, on Friday due to strong wind gusts and low humidity. The warning was lifted at 9 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, fire danger will remain very high Saturday. Conditions in the Omaha area will be mostly sunny, with wind gusts as strong as 20 mph. The high temperature is expected to reach 49 degrees.

