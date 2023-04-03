A house fire in North Omaha resulted in minimal damage Monday.
Omaha Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home in the 5000 block of Fontenelle Boulevard at 6:01 a.m. for a fire in a bedroom. They extinguished the fire about 10 minutes later.
No injuries were reported.
Structural damage was estimated to be $1,000. About $500 worth of contents also was lost. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
