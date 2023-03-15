Investigators have determined the cause of a house fire in east Omaha that displaced two adults and three children Wednesday morning to be accidental.

At 6:15 a.m., Omaha Fire Department crews responded to a fire at 2915 S. Fifth St. They found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took firefighters just under 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according to a press release.

The release said the fire started due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross assisted the displaced occupants.

The house suffered $15,000 in structural damage. About $5,000 worth of contents were also lost.

