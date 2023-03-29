A fire caused significant damage to a barbecue restaurant in North Omaha Wednesday morning.

At 9:22 a.m., Omaha firefighters were called to a fire at Jim’s Rib Haven at 3801 Ames Ave. As they approached, they saw flames emerging from the one-story restaurant. All occupants had left the building prior to firefighters’ arrival and no one was injured.

Crews brought the fire under control at 9:33 a.m. The fire department said the fire was accidental and caused by failure in some cooking equipment.

Damage to the building, which was valued at $80,400, was estimated to be $40,000. There was an additional $20,000 loss in contents.

Known for its rib dishes, the Nebraska Barbecue Council in 2020 named Jim's Rib Haven one of Omaha's 10 best barbecue restaurants.

