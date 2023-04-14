Area fire departments are continuing to monitor a brush fire that jumped the Missouri River in Iowa and burned a wide swath of land in and around N.P. Dodge Park north of Omaha Thursday.

Although firefighters stopped the fire’s expansion Thursday night, there are some spots where the fire is still going.

Ken Ward, a member of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department, said a number of trees that haven’t yet collapsed are still burning. He added it’s too dangerous for firefighters to try to extinguish those fires as the trees could collapse at any moment.

Smoke continued to emit from some areas that had burned, including one area north of a marina at the park.

Firefighters are cautious of winds that are forecast to switch from the south to the northwest around 6 or 7 p.m. Friday. Ward said such a wind shift could take the fire in a totally different direction. But he and others are hopeful that precipitation won’t be too far behind.

There’s an 80% chance for precipitation in the N.P. Dodge Park area Friday evening, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley. Thunderstorms are possible until around midnight. After that time, there could be spotty light rain showers.

Precipitation chances drop to 30% early Saturday morning but rebound to 75% on Saturday afternoon. There is a chance of a tiny amount of snow early Sunday morning.

Ward said firefighters haven’t reached the point of being able to officially assess the damage and a cause hasn’t yet been determined. He also said there have not been any injuries that he knew of — just “a lot of tired firemen.”

Ward said about 14 fire departments have come out to battle the blaze.

“It was a monumental task,” he said, adding firefighters worked together to keep the fire from spreading to homes located on the top of a hill north of the fire.

Ward thanked members of the public who provided support by bringing Gatorade, water and other essentials.

Photos: Brush fire near N.P. Dodge Park sends up large plume of smoke