Area fire departments continued to monitor a brush fire Friday that jumped the Missouri River in Iowa and burned a wide swath of land in and around N.P. Dodge Park on Omaha’s northern edge the day before.

Although the fire was under control, some spots were still burning Friday afternoon, said Joel Sacks, fire chief for the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department.

Ken Ward, a member of the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department, said Friday that a number of trees that hadn’t yet collapsed were still burning. He added it was too dangerous for firefighters to try to extinguish those fires as the trees could collapse at any moment.

Smoke continued to emit from some areas that had burned, including one area north of a marina at the park.

Firefighters on Friday were cautious of winds that were forecast to switch from the south to the northwest Friday night, however Ward and others were hopeful that precipitation wouldn’t be too far behind.

The N.P. Dodge Park area was expected to see a 90% chance of rain Friday evening with possible thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecast a 30% chance of precipitation early Saturday and an 80% chance Saturday afternoon. A tiny amount of snow is possible early Sunday.

Ward said firefighters haven’t reached the point of being able to officially assess the damage, and a cause hasn’t yet been determined. He also said he was unaware of any injuries — just “a lot of tired firemen.”

Ward said about 14 fire departments came out to battle the blaze.

“It was a monumental task,” he said, adding firefighters worked together to keep the fire from spreading to homes located on the top of a hill north of the fire.

Ward thanked members of the public who provided support by bringing Gatorade, water and other essentials.