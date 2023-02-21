A fundraising campaign has been started for the family of a woman and infant from Herman, Nebraska, who were killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County.

Merry Van Der Hart, 29, and her daughter, Esther, were​ pronounced dead at the scene about 12 miles northwest of Blair, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Van Der Hart's two young sons, ages 4 and 2, were critically injured and taken to a hospital, including one by helicopter.

According to the GoFundMe page created to raise money for the Van Der Hart family, the boys "are recovering" from "various injuries."

Investigators determined that Van Der Hart was northbound on County Road 15 about 7:15 p.m. when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. Deputies located the vehicle in a creek bed with the occupants pinned inside.

"We know many of you are praying for them, and it is deeply appreciated. The road of healing and recovery will be long," the social media post said. "If you desire to help them financially, it will be truly appreciated and your contribution will be used with much care and gratitude."

As of Tuesday morning, nearly $18,000 of the $50,000 goal had been reached.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023