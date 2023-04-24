More than a week after the fire, the roots of a tree are still smoldering at Clare Duda’s family farm next to the Missouri River.

A few hundred feet away, the trees that made up a once-thick forest have burned to the ground. Now what remains is a scattering of charred tree trunks and logs on the burnt soil. Combined with the wild animals that had perished in the fire, the fire brought destruction to an environment that Duda imagines will take decades to recover.

“It’s heartbreaking for me,” Duda said. “Our woods were trying to get reestablished. We had lots of beautiful little sycamores and cottonwoods that were coming up. They were just a couple of years old and now they’re all gone.”

A former Douglas County Board member who has been a firefighter with the Ponca Hills Fire Department for 47 years, Duda said the April 13 fire was the biggest fire he’s ever seen.

“To have an active fire scene that stretched out over two miles was really amazing to see,” he said. “I’ve never witnessed anything like that.”

Duda and his family had been watching the fire for two days as it burned nearby lands in Iowa. But with the winds gusting to about 45 mph on that Thursday afternoon, the sparks jumped across the Missouri River. Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks and Duda reported the fire about 1:30 p.m.

With Sacks coordinating the response, about 70 to 80 firefighters from 12 departments used 35 trucks to battle the blaze. Fire departments that responded included those from Irvington, Fort Calhoun, Bennington, Valley, Waterloo and Omaha.

Firefighters spent hours trying to get the fire under control. The crucial moment came when they made a stand to prevent the fire from reaching the homes up in the hills of North River Drive. That included dousing the flames that had reached the timber at the base of the steep bluff on which the houses stood.

By 6 p.m., the firefighters had stopped the fire’s spread.

“If they hadn’t stopped that there, we’d probably still be following it through Washington County,” Sacks said Wednesday. He estimated the fire burned about 570 acres.

For as large as the fire was, the worst-case scenario appeared to have been avoided. No firefighters were injured, and there wasn’t any significant damage to human-made structures.

But by Duda’s observation, the fire claimed the lives of many rabbits and at least one deer. Raccoons that had been hiding in the top of trees also perished as the trees toppled. The fire’s extreme heat also caused part of the Missouri River to boil. Turkey nests were also lost.

“This was a huge setback,” Duda said. “We’re really grieving over the setback to our woods. We dream of them becoming a beautiful forest again someday. But boy, that’s not in my lifetime.”

Matt Kalcevich, parks and recreation director for the City of Omaha, said in an email that the fire only touched N.P. Dodge Park’s natural area. He expects those areas to regrow. The city park north of Interstate 680 fully reopened the day after the fire.

Meanwhile, Duda said the fire consumed some of his fencing and some lawn furniture down by the river. It also burned the fertilizer that had been applied to a small field patch for this year’s corn-growing season.

Duda credits the command structure Sacks had set up for minimizing the fire’s worst possible effects.

“This would have been so chaotic without that,” Duda said.

For Duda, the recent fire marks just the latest natural disaster for his property. The flooding of the Missouri River in 2011 wiped out more than 100 walnut trees. Only one walnut tree survived.

Twelve years later, that tree burned.

Photos: Brush fire near N.P. Dodge Park sends up large plume of smoke