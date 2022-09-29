Home in Benson area damaged by fire

A house in the Benson area sustained significant damage in a Thursday morning fire, leaving two adults and five children displaced.

Fire crews responded to reports of a house fire at 2932 N. 58th St. shortly after 10:15 a.m. Thursday. A working fire was declared at 10:23 a.m.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and firefighters had the blaze under control by 10:47 a.m.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and was caused by an electrical issue.

The home, valued at $167,500, sustained an estimated $57,500 in damage. An additional $15,000 in contents in the home were destroyed in the fire.