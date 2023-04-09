Three occupants and several pets were able to escape a South Omaha house fire Sunday with no reported injuries.

The fire near 35th and Y Streets was reported about 10:20 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Joseph Caniglia of the Omaha Fire Department. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the home upon arrival and declared a working fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to careless disposal of smoking materials. Caniglia said the extremely dry conditions can easily contribute to starting a fire.

"Due to extremely dry conditions, even small sparks and cigarettes can ignite fires which can be extremely destructive," he said.

The fire began on the south side of the one-story house and extended to several vehicles in the driveway, Caniglia said. The three occupants, five dogs and two cats were forced to seek alternative housing.

The fire caused approximately $50,000 damage to the home valued at $164,700. An additional $7,500 of property inside the home also was damaged.