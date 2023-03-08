The Omaha Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a three-alarm fire that destroyed a warehouse in South Omaha Wednesday evening.

Fire crews were first called to a building at 4508 S. 28th St., near the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and L Street, around 7 p.m. A second alarm was called around 7:30 p.m., and a third alarm around 8:20 p.m.

As of Thursday afternoon, crews were still working to extinguish hot spots, according to fire department spokesman Joseph Caniglia.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to a preliminary report from the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Caniglia said.

According to property records, the 21,641-square-foot structure was constructed in 1930, with renovations completed in 1960. The property was purchased in 2018 by Acme Investments LLC of Omaha for $550,000.

The structure, with an estimated value of $813,600, is considered a total loss, according to the fire department. Because the building's roof collapsed, investigators haven't yet been able to determine the extent of damage to the building's contents.

Employees on scene Wednesday night said the only known chemicals inside the building were everyday chemicals like gasoline and propane, according to the fire department.