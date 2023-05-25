Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A 26-year-old man was airlifted to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha.

At 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, police and firefighters responded to the crash involving a pickup truck and an off-road motorcycle at 156th and Berry Streets.

A police investigation determined that Jonathan Baham was going south on his motorcycle at 156th Street. Matthew Kock, 47, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north and then attempted to turn left.

The two vehicles collided. Police said Baham was thrown from his motorcycle. The motorcycle was pinned under the truck. Kock and his three passengers were able to escape out of the truck before both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

The crash remains under investigation.