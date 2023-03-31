A 46-year-old man was arrested Friday after climbing onto the fence of the Farnam Street bridge over Interstate 480 and remaining there for several hours.

The man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and obstructing a roadway, according to an Omaha Police Department spokesperson.

Traffic around Interstate 480 and the Farnam Street bridge was blocked from around 7:44 a.m., when the incident was first reported to police, until around 5 p.m., when the man finally climbed down from the fence.

An initial report of the incident stated that a White man was allegedly trying to stop eastbound and westbound traffic on the bridge. Not long after that, northbound traffic at I-480 was stopped at Martha Street, police said.

A mental health co-responder was then called in to assist police. The man, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants remained atop the fence on the bridge's north side for most of the morning and afternoon.

At times, the man appeared visibly agitated, gesturing toward officers with his arm. He occasionally made moves back toward the bridge. A Omaha Fire Department ladder truck with a bucket attached was situated near him.

People watched the incident unfold from nearby sidewalks and parking lots. Some created makeshift signs in support of the man, telling him he is loved.

"If I was able to talk to him, I'd just tell him there are people that care about him," Jessica Lukert said. "There are resources out there. There are people willing to help. Things might be hard but you're never truly alone."

Staff writer Luna Stephens contributed to this story.