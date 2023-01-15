Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake

Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck.

Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy.

The man had become enmired near shore in the bottom of the mostly drained lake.

The man refused transport to a hospital. A medic handed the child, wrapped in a blanket but apparently unharmed, to her family.

Though covered with ice and shallow water, the lake has been drained since fall to make way for a significant improvement project.

“It was more of a mud rescue than a water rescue,” Battalion Chief James Combs said.

As the mud-coated man walked away, his curly haired companion drifted from his side.

“Come here,” the man told his muddy buddy. “Haven’t you caused enough trouble today?”

