Man killed in construction accident in west Omaha is identified

The man who was killed Wednesday in a construction accident in west Omaha has been identified.

Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey, Nebraska, was fatally injured around 11:30 a.m. when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. Construction workers were trying to connect two pipes on the side of the road when the accident occurred, a police spokesman said.

An Omaha police officer arrived at the scene and found that Baslee was not breathing and had no pulse. The officer and Omaha Fire Department medics performed CPR on him at the scene. Medics then took him to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead.