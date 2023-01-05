Man killed in Council Bluffs explosion identified

The Council Bluffs Fire Department on Thursday released the name of the man killed in a Tuesday morning garage explosion.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, firefighters found the body of 56-year-old Martin Desomma among the scattered debris of his detached garage after they went to North 35th Street and Avenue G to investigate reports of an explosion.

The blast likely was caused by a compressed natural gas tank exploding, Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said. The tank likely had been salvaged from a vehicle, Ford said, and there was an indication that Desomma was attempting to cut open the tank.

"We can only speculate," Ford said. "We found some evidence that maybe he was trying to cut into it, like a cutting wheel. We'll never know truly what happened, but that's what we're speculating he was doing."

Two additional compressed natural gas tanks were found in the home and removed from the property.

An autopsy will be performed on Desomma's body as part of the investigation.