A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a semitrailer truck early Monday in west Omaha.

The incident occurred about 6:50 a.m. near 132nd Street and West Dodge Road. Omaha police said a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle was southbound on 132nd Street approaching the Dodge Street intersection. A northbound 2014 Freightliner semitrailer was attempting to turn onto the westbound on-ramp of Dodge Street when the motorcycle struck the trailer.

Passersby began administering CPR to the unconscious motorcyclist, identified as Ty Rannals of Omaha, soon after the collision with the semi. Omaha Fire Department paramedics took over and transported Rannals to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver of the semitrailer was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Police blocked off the westbound on- and off-ramps until 10:45 a.m. Monday.