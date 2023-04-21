A motorcyclist died Friday following a collision with a tow truck at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 370 in Sarpy County.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and Gretna Fire and Rescue responded to the crash at approximately 1:18 p.m., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

A commercial tow truck headed north on Highway 50 was turning left onto the on-ramp to Highway 370 when the driver of the motorcycle, who was traveling south on Highway 50, collided with the tow truck in the intersection, according to the release.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after, the release said. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

The case remains under investigation and any witnesses who did not speak to deputies at the scene are asked to contact the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Crash Response Unit at 402-593-1546.

