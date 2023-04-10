A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries early Monday after colliding with a semitrailer truck in west Omaha.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The incident occurred about 6:50 a.m. near 132nd Street and West Dodge Road.

Passersby began administering CPR to the unconscious motorcyclist soon after the collision with the semi. Omaha Fire Department paramedics took over and transported the rider to the hospital.

Police blocked off the westbound on and off ramps during the investigation. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.