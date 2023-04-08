A large brush fire in Papillion led to the closure of a portion of Highway 370 Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the area of South 60th Street and Capehart Road at approximately 2:34 p.m. for a fire, Jason Banks with the Papillion Fire Department said.

The fire quickly spread north to the area of Highway 370, forcing officials to close the road between 48th and 72nd Streets until around 5:30 p.m.

Other area fire agencies including Bellevue, Plattsmouth and Gretna were called in to assist with the fire, according to emergency radio traffic.

The fire was declared under control, but crews were still working to put out spot fires as of 5:22 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Papillion Fire Department.

A red flag warning was in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. A combination of warm weather, low humidity and strong winds created extreme fire danger for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.

