The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is seeking information from the public regarding a 17-year-old state ward who has been missing for more than two years.

Caden Debaun, 17, was reported missing on May 9, 2021. He was last seen in the Omaha area. Debaun became a state ward after he was removed from his mother's care in January 2021, according to court documents.

According to a press release from DHHS, the agency has worked closely with law enforcement and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They have contacted known family members and attempted to make contact with Debaun through social media accounts.

Anyone with information about Debaun is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5600 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.