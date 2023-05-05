A person and three dogs were displaced after a house fire caused significant damage in the Florence area.

Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Omaha fire crews went to a fire at a house at 3935 Read St. They saw smoke and flames coming from one side of the house and smoke coming from roof vents on another side. Crews got the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The ranch-style house, valued at $102,600, had about $50,000 in damage, as well as the loss of about $15,000 worth of contents.

Earlier Thursday, around 12:15 p.m., department crews went to a fire in west Omaha at 12923 Corby St. Crews saw smoke and flames on arrival and got the fire under control in about 10 minutes. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The house, valued at $180,400, had about $90,200 in damage. Contents worth $45,000 also were lost.

Both fires remain under investigation.

