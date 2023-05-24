Residents of a northwest Omaha house were forced to seek alternative housing Tuesday after a fire caused extensive damage to their home.

Firefighters responded to 15436 Fowler Ave., at 4:45 p.m., a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said. Fire crews reported heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

The fire spread quickly from the exterior to the roof of the one-story home valued at $226,900. An aggressive attack from inside and outside the house brought the fire under control in just over 30 minutes, the spokesman said.

The fire caused an estimated $120,000 damage to the house and $40,000 of the home's contents were destroyed.

Utilities to the home were disconnected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

