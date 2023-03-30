An Omaha fire captain was rescued after he became separated from others while fighting a three-alarm fire at a recycling center overnight.

Fire department crews responded to a fire call at Firstar Fiber, 103rd and I Streets, late Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the Omaha Fire Department, a mayday was called when a fire captain was separated from a hose line while fighting the blaze. A mayday is called when a firefighter is lost, trapped or injured.

The department said crews quickly located the captain and helped him out of the building.

The captain was evaluated by medics and is doing well, according to the OFD tweet.

Crews were still at the scene after sunrise Thursday.

